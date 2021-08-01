THE "NUKES" ARE ONLY EVER A BARGAINING CHIP:

Iran's economic problems, exacerbated by the American sanctions, will be the new president's greatest challenge, according to Clement Therme, a researcher at the European University Institute in Italy.





"His main objective will be to improve the economic situation by reinforcing the Islamic republic's economic relations with neighbouring countries," Therme told AFP.





"The goal would be to build a business model that would protect Iran's economic growth from American policies and decisions."





Therme believes Raisi's main priority will be to "remove US sanctions" so Iran can bolster trade with its neighbours and non-Western countries such as China and Russia.





The 2015 deal saw Iran accept curbs on its nuclear capabilities in return for an easing of sanctions.



