THE DRAGON HAS NO TEETH:





The U.S. has responded to the increased Chinese aggression by conducting regular deployments to the waters near Taiwan, including transits of the straits, with increasing regularity. However, the United States, as with many countries, maintains no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan - yet still remains the autonomous island's most important backer as well as a major seller of arms.





Chinese media attempted to paint the situation in Afghanistan as more dire than it likely is, and has attempted to portray the United States as not being committed to the support of Taiwan. However, Friday's deployment of the U.S. Navy warship and United States Coast Guard cutter should remind China that the U.S. isn't going away, and won't be driven out of the region.



