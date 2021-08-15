THE DESANTIS FLU:

Reopening schools for in-person instruction coincides with the county recently reporting an average of 800 new cases a day and a 16.2% positive average. Dr. Ulyee Choe, Director of the Florida Department of Health for Pinellas County, said those are both the highest levels recorded since the pandemic began. He added the number of hospitalizations from Covid is also at an all-time high.





Due to a state order, PCS cannot require staff or students to wear a mask, although they strongly recommend them, and make them available to anyone in need. School district personnel will not monitor or enforce the use of face coverings on school grounds. If a student displays symptoms while at school, they are then screened by the school nurse and sent home until they can provide written clearance from a healthcare provider or a negative Covid test. If a child becomes exposed to a confirmed positive case, parents are contacted directly by the school or the Department of Health.