August 10, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Texas Gov. Abbott calls on hospitals to delay elective procedures as COVID cases surge (Ivana Saric, 8/09/21, Axios)
We currently have two anti-Life parties.State of play: Out-of-state healthcare workers will be brought in to bolster COVID-19 operations, a reversal from the state's policy in July, notes the Texas Tribune.Abbott also instructed state agencies to open more COVID-19 antibody infusion centers across the state to treat COVID-19 patients with therapeutic drugs.Abbott also directed state agencies to "increase vaccination availability across the state," per the press release.The big picture: The new measures did not include a reversal of Abbott's opposition to public health restrictions.
