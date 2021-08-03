August 3, 2021

THE DESANTIS FLU:

Top RNC official in Florida spreads Covid-19 conspiracies, calling vaccines the 'mark of the beast' (Em Steck, Drew Myers and Andrew Kaczynski, 8/02/21, CNN)

Amid recent surging coronavirus cases in Florida, a top Republican National Committee official in the state has spread anti-vaccine rhetoric and misinformation, comparing the Biden administration's vaccine efforts to Nazi-era "brown shirts," and twice calling the vaccines "the mark of the beast," comparable to a "false god."

A review by CNN's KFile found that Peter Feaman, a lawyer and RNC committeeman from Florida made the comments on his blog the "The Backhoe Chronicles," which he publishes regularly in a private group on MeWe. The social media platform bills itself as the "anti-Facebook" app.

