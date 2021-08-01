August 1, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases (MIKE SCHNEIDER, 8/01/21, AP)
Florida reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday, as its theme park resorts again started asking visitors to wear masks indoors.The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S. as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread.Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the state Legislature, has limited local officials' ability to impose restrictions meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Florida is the Covid lab and it's leaking.
