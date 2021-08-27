THE DESANTIS FLU:





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' crusade against masking and other pandemic mitigation efforts isn't playing well for him among Floridians, according to a new poll from Quinnipiac University.





The fact that 60 percent of Floridians support in-school masking, according to the poll, is nothing short of an indictment of DeSantis' failing leadership as his state suffers its most deadly period in the pandemic.





By 61 percent to 33 percent, Floridians say the recent spike in COVID-19 cases was preventable

73 percent of Floridians currently view the surge as a serious problem

59 percent say the pandemic's spread is out of control in the state