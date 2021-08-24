THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Despite the religious language of the John Wick series, there is no fullness of redemption possible in this Christ-haunted world. I cannot fully accept the world of John Wick. But like the pagan world and the Old Testament's eye-for-an-eye, I cannot fully reject it either. The world of Wick is a world of senseless violence and also violence that is roughly sensible because it is informed by justice. John Wick the character is painfully straining toward that world of justice and the peace that is constituted by order. His story and the world it inhabits is painful because it is hard to see how full justice can be done and peace can be achieved. There is no Armageddon and thus no New Jerusalem visible. Yet John Wick's world seems more real to me than do the visions of the theologians and philosophers in which human repayment of evil with punishment is not a form of justice and that God is not one who, "as a principle of justice, ordains that the offender should suffer as a result of his offence."





My Alypian twinges of conscience remain at the level of twinges because what I am attracted to in John Wick is not the shedding of blood but the hint of justice, no matter how imperfectly depicted, to which conscience also bears witness.