THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

On paper, Michael Sarnoski's "Pig" sounds almost absurd: a man goes to the nearest city to find his beloved stolen pig. But the movie's outward simplicity and absurdity belie its layered spiritual depths. Even the story mirrors a parable told in the Hebrew Bible, flipped on its head: a very rich man who has more than he needs steals the beloved livestock of a man who has nothing. The Biblical parable is told to a king as both an indictment of the king's actions and an invitation for the king to repent his sin.





"Pig" is that parable from the poor man's perspective, an invitation to live inside the head of a man who is not interested in outward signs of success or strength, because both are meaningless in the face of loss. Written and directed by Sarnoski, "Pig" is about exposing weakness and vulnerability, not as a means for exploitation, but as an invitation for people to meet where their vulnerabilities intersect. In doing so, they come away with a better understanding of one another, their souls enriched.