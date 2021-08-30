THE BLUE BRAND:

By the numbers: Fox 13's reporting also shows how COVID cases are stretching emergency services thin around the region.





About 50 Polk County Sheriff's office employees have tested positive for COVID, Judd said -- with five currently hospitalized and one on a ventilator.





Nearly 100 Sarasota County Sheriff's employees were out with COVID, deputies told the outlet last week.





19 St. Petersburg police staff members were out sick as of Saturday, but the department said no one was hospitalized.