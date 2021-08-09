August 9, 2021
THE BLUE BRAND:
COVID-19 accounts for nearly half of all police deaths (Kevin Drum, August 8, 2021)
Deaths from COVID-19 nearly equal all other causes combined. And yet news reports repeatedly list police as one of the occupations most resistant to vaccination.
It's the high cost of Trumpism.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2021 12:00 AM
« WHEN EVEN THE POST IS WORRIED ABOUT THE DESANTIS FLU: | Main | THE IDENTITARIANISM THAT BINDS lEFT AND rIGHT IS THE COMMON ENEMY (profanity and slur alert): »