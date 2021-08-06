THE BLUE BRAND:





"This investigation will assess all types of use of force by PhxPD officers, including deadly force," the Justice Department said in a statement, referring to the Phoenix Police Department.





The investigation will examine whether police in the sprawling southwestern city systematically abuse their powers, violating civil rights.





According to Phoenix media, of the last several years, the rate of police use of force was higher in the city than most other major urban areas.





In addition, Black Americans were the subjects of a high number of use-of-force incidents.