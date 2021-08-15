THE APOLOGIES ARE GOING TO BE LEGION...

A young mother had just celebrated her first wedding anniversary and was one of six members of a Jacksonville church to die over a 10-day span.





Another Florida woman had just given birth to her first child but was only able to hold the newborn girl for a few moments before dying.





A California man died a few weeks shy of his 53rd birthday while his wife was on a ventilator at the same hospital in Oakland, unaware of his passing on Aug. 4.





The COVID-19 death toll has started soaring again as the delta variant tears through the nation's unvaccinated population and fills up hospitals with patients, many of whom are younger than during earlier phases of the pandemic.





The U.S. is now averaging about 650 deaths a day, increasing more than 80% from two weeks ago and going past the 600 mark on Saturday for the first time in three months.



