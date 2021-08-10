August 10, 2021
THE ACCOUNTABILITY PARTY:
Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal (SHANNON YOUNG and MICHELLE BOCANEGRA, 08/10/2021, Politico)
A year after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reached new political heights with daily news briefings that enraptured a nation in the throes of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, the three-term Democrat announced plans to resign amid growing pressure to leave or face impeachment over allegations that he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women.
