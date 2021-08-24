SHUSH; YOU'RE SCARING THE SNOWFLAKES:

[P]eople are still gathering in public to present the same spectrum of thought, built on the same selective facts, as the fragile white Christian men who rallied in Charlottesville in 2017 and those who stormed the U.S. Capitol in 2021. And this time, they're doing it all over the country. I'm talking about the adults flocking to school board meetings to protect children from the manufactured crisis of "critical race theory."





Seeing white supremacy only in chanting neo-Nazis or tiki torch brigades is to recognize only extremes. Too many white Christian Americans who would never don a white hood or fly the Confederate flag resist racial literacy at the top of their lungs. [...]





Ironically, most white Christian nationalists can't see the privilege they have -- and that's why they feel like they're under attack today. When your privilege is as ubiquitous as air, having it questioned feels like suffocating. The current racial and social justice reckoning feels like an assault against America, because they see only themselves in American greatness.





Their resistance to diversity and inclusion, to the Black Lives Matter movement and to critical race theory elevates American exceptionalism to saying: "This alone is who we are, this alone will save us, and if you're not this, you don't belong."