August 1, 2021
PORTRAITS IN CRAVEN:
Eric Swalwell: Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan are right to worry about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection committee (Meaghan Ellis, 8/01/21, AlterNet)
Speaking about the recent developments and the latest evidence of Trump's discussion with former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Swalwell weighed in with his opinion as he noted that Jordan and McCarthy should be concerned about the ongoing Jan. 6 investigation."Jim Jordan and Kevin McCarthy are not only witnesses to what happened at the Capitol on January 6th, they are witnesses to Donald Trump's intent and, his conduct, the decisions that he made that day," Swalwell said."That's why Jim Jordan shouldn't be anywhere close to the dais that is investigating January 6th, but he may be close to the witness table."He also concluded with a compelling question."One question that I have, Jonathan, as Kevin McCarthy years ago, famously talked about how Benghazi was designed to tear down Hillary Clinton, well, will any of these witnesses have the courage that Hillary Clinton showed that day when she testified for 11 hours?" Swalwell asked. "Will we get 11 seconds of Kevin McCarthy? Will we get 11 seconds of Jim Jordan? Will we get 11 seconds of Donald Trump, who you remember refused to testify when called to the impeachment trial."
SPOILER ALERT: No. She had nothing to worry about; they do.
