OVERWHELMING PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR UNIVERSAL MEASURES IS THE DEFINITION OF LIBERTY:





To those half-jokingly tweeting about invading and liberating Australia, I have some bad news: Australia does not want to be liberated. Strong majorities support the harsh measures. Several state elections over this time have seen incumbents comfortably reelected on platforms of acting tough against Covid, amid messaging that those advocating a lighter touch want to kill your grandma. In Victoria, where the left-wing Labor government has been by far the harshest and most trigger-happy--Melbourne has been under "hard" lockdown for more than 200 days so far--polling suggests only a small dip in support, not nearly enough to unseat the administration. The consensus can be distilled into the following: Look at the rest of the world! Our government has kept us safe so far. We can't allow what has happened in the United States or Europe to happen here.