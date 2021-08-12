ONLY THE SNOWFLAKES ARE AFRAID:





A majority of Americans believe increased attention on the history of slavery and racism in the U.S. is a good thing for society, Axios reports per a Pew Research Center survey published Thursday.





Among Democrats and Democrat-leaning adults, 78 percent see the heightened emphasis on the country's racist past as a positive. Meanwhile, 46 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning adults view it as a negative, and 29 percent see it as neither good nor bad. Just 25 percent of conservative-leaning adults view the attention as positive.





When broken down by race and ethnicity, 75 percent of Black adults, 64 percent of Asian American adults, and 59 percent of Hispanic adults believe the spotlight on racism to be a good thing, but only 46 percent of white adults agreed.