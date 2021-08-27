ONLY THE "HAWKS" ARE TERRORIZED:





In the scramble to get Americans and Afghans out of Taliban-ruled Kabul and away from potential attacks from the Islamic State, the United States evacuated about 4,200 people in 12 hours Friday, the Biden administration said.





Twelve U.S. military flights "carried approximately 2,100 evacuees," a White House news release said. Twenty-nine coalition flights carried about 2,100 from the Kabul airport, the site of Thursday's Islamic State attack that killed at least 170 people, not including 13 U.S. service members, and injured at least 155.