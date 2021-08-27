August 27, 2021
ONLY THE "HAWKS" ARE TERRORIZED:
U.S. says it evacuated 4,200 people from Kabul in 12 hours (Rachel Pannett, Ellen Francis, Erin Cunningham and Sammy Westfall, 8/27/21, Washington Post)
In the scramble to get Americans and Afghans out of Taliban-ruled Kabul and away from potential attacks from the Islamic State, the United States evacuated about 4,200 people in 12 hours Friday, the Biden administration said.Twelve U.S. military flights "carried approximately 2,100 evacuees," a White House news release said. Twenty-nine coalition flights carried about 2,100 from the Kabul airport, the site of Thursday's Islamic State attack that killed at least 170 people, not including 13 U.S. service members, and injured at least 155.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2021 8:42 PM
