...ONCE WAS BLIND...:

LEGO just launched an app that transforms your smartphone camera into the world's most accurate "eye."





Start by spreading a box of LEGOs on the ground. Open the app... and point your camera at the bricks.





"Brickit" scans the messy pile and instantly recognizes every random piece. It knows each LEGO brick ever made.





The app then suggests new things to build based on what it sees:





Computer vision is the kind of disruption that only comes around once a generation.





Machines have been able to read and write for decades, but they could never "see."





Then a few years ago, researchers rewired the way computers see, handing computers the gift of sight. It marked the first time in history a machine could identify objects better than a human, giving machines a new superpower.





In short, computer vision can transform every camera lens into a pair of eyes that can understand what it sees.