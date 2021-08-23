August 23, 2021
NO ONE MISSES WORK:
Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried (PETER WEBER, 8/23/21, The Week)
"Many employees developed new routines during the pandemic, swapping commuting for exercise or blocking hours for uninterrupted work," the Journal reports. "Surveys have shown that enthusiasm for remote work has only increased as the pandemic has stretched on." In a June 2020 survey of workers across they U.S. by PricewaterhouseCoopers, 73 percent said the considered working from home a success, and that share rose to 83 percent in PwC's January update. On Thursday, PwC reported that 41 percent of workers would like to stay fully remote, up from 29 percent in the January survey.Companies have different levels of comfort with the idea workers staying remote. "If you have a little blip, people go back to the old way. Well, this ain't a blip," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told the Journal, approvingly. "There is no going back." Prudential Financial's vice chairman Rob Falzon said his "single greatest concern" around shifting to remote work is that "as individuals disassociate themselves with their organizations from a cultural standpoint, it becomes increasingly easy for them to make decisions to leave and go elsewhere."
