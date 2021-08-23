NO ONE MISSES WORK:

"Many employees developed new routines during the pandemic, swapping commuting for exercise or blocking hours for uninterrupted work," the Journal reports. "Surveys have shown that enthusiasm for remote work has only increased as the pandemic has stretched on." In a June 2020 survey of workers across they U.S. by PricewaterhouseCoopers, 73 percent said the considered working from home a success, and that share rose to 83 percent in PwC's January update. On Thursday, PwC reported that 41 percent of workers would like to stay fully remote, up from 29 percent in the January survey.



