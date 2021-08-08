August 8, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Republican Paul Gosar blasts Kevin McCarthy and RNC chairwoman: 'For the love of everything holy' (Bob Brigham, August 07, 2021, Raw Story)
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), known as white supremacists' favorite congressman, publicly disagreed."America is under a sustained attack on its sovereignty with open borders, against its culture by race hustlers, against our public fisc, and against our political/medical dissidents with a capricious legal system. For the love of everything holy Cuba can wait. Help America First," Gosar wrote.
And, really, what's more holy than hating your neighbor?
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 8, 2021 12:00 AM