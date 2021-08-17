NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:

August 17, 2021
As Taliban takes over, some swap iconic AK-47s for made-in-America rifles (Tim Kelly, 8/17/21, Reuters)
The Russian Kalashnikov AK-47 and its derivatives have long been the assault rifle of choice for militant groups because of their rugged design, but some Taliban fighters are trading them in for captured U.S. guns as Afghanistan's government collapses.Video and pictures published by the Taliban on Twitter and elsewhere show fighters carrying M4 carbines and M16 rifles discarded by Afghan army units. Other images show Taliban forces capturing abandoned government vehicles.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 17, 2021 1:47 PM