New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women by groping, hugging, engaging in unwanted kisses, and making inappropriate comments to them, the New York attorney general's office concluded Tuesday.





Cuomo not only sexually harassed current and former employees, but also harassed members of the public and other New York state employees, including a state trooper on his protective detail, the 165-page report found. When one former Cuomo aide, Lindsey Boylan, came forward with her story, Cuomo's staffers retaliated against her.





"The Executive Chamber's culture--one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor's frequent flirtations and gender-based comments--contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist," concluded the report, which was led by independent investigators and has been in the works for months.





Nearly 180 people were interviewed in the probe, and more than 74,000 records, texts, pictures, and emails were used as evidence.