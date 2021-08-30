August 30, 2021
NO, HE'S ON THE 106 ROUTE (profanity alert):
Marine fired for Afghanistan rant threatens to 'bring the whole [expletive] system down' (Sarah K. Burris, August 29, 2021, Raw Story)
"I don't think that's the path I'm on," he says in the video, shot inside an "abandoned school bus" in eastern North Carolina. "I'm resigning my commission as a United States Marine, effective now ... [and] I am forfeiting my retirement, all entitlements. I don't want a single dollar."The video turns to issue threats, saying that he doesn't need his pension or any cash because they will need the money to hire more soldiers and security after what he plans to do. [...]"Follow me, and we will bring the whole [expletive] system down," he said in the video. "We're just getting started."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 30, 2021 12:00 AM
« THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT (profanity alert): | Main | WHO HAS TIME FOR THE YELLOW MENACE AND CRT...: »