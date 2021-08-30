NO, HE'S ON THE 106 ROUTE (profanity alert):

"I don't think that's the path I'm on," he says in the video, shot inside an "abandoned school bus" in eastern North Carolina. "I'm resigning my commission as a United States Marine, effective now ... [and] I am forfeiting my retirement, all entitlements. I don't want a single dollar."





The video turns to issue threats, saying that he doesn't need his pension or any cash because they will need the money to hire more soldiers and security after what he plans to do. [...]



