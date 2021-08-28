August 28, 2021
NATIONALISM DOESN'T WORK:
China's Regulatory Crackdown Is Already Hurting the Economy (Bloomberg News, August 25, 2021)
China's campaign to clamp down on industries ranging from steel to education to property has roiled financial markets and curbed the outlook for growth in the world's second-largest economy.Beijing has signaled there's more regulation for businesses in years to come, but economists say authorities will need to carefully manage the pace and intensity of that against an economy weakening faster than expected this year following fresh virus outbreaks in the country.
