MUSLIM BAN FANS:

The GOP's tent that's got plenty of room for violent insurrectionists, white supremacists, killers, conspiracists and a congressman accused of sex trafficking isn't big enough to welcome successful brown-skinned Muslims and immigrants.





For the past five months Republican senators on the Small Business Committee have refused to advance the nomination of Dilawar Syed for the No. 2 post in the Small Business Administration, which would make him the highest-ranking Muslim in the Biden Administration.



