August 14, 2021
MUSLIM BAN FANS:
The GOP Crusade Against Biden's Top Muslim Nominee Says It All (Wajahat Ali, Aug. 13th, 2021, Daily Beast)
The GOP's tent that's got plenty of room for violent insurrectionists, white supremacists, killers, conspiracists and a congressman accused of sex trafficking isn't big enough to welcome successful brown-skinned Muslims and immigrants.For the past five months Republican senators on the Small Business Committee have refused to advance the nomination of Dilawar Syed for the No. 2 post in the Small Business Administration, which would make him the highest-ranking Muslim in the Biden Administration.When I read about these attacks against Syed, I was a bit surprised--not by the GOP's rampant anti-Muslim bigotry, mind you, which rings loud and clear in each and every ugly Islamophobic attack against Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, but instead by the choice of their latest target. Syed is an immigrant from Pakistan who graduated from Donald Trump's alma mater, Wharton, took risks, worked hard, and became a successful entrepreneur and job creator, driving inclusive entrepreneurship in under-served regions.
