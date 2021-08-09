August 9, 2021
ME, ME, ME:
It's Not Just About The Masks: We have not just lost our minds, but given them up voluntarily. (PETER VAN BUREN, 8/09/21, American Conservative)
I got dumped from my volunteer work at the Hawaiian Humane Society for choosing not to wear a mask outside while walking their dogs. Neither science, the CDC, nor the state requires a mask outdoors, and I'm fully vaccinated. Some staff bot saw my naked face and informed me of their "policy." I asked why they had such a nonsensical policy, and her only answer was "it is our policy." The conversation ended like an ever-growing percentage of conversations in America now end, with her saying, "Do I need to call security?" I didn't enjoy it, but I think she did.I was left with no good to do this week, and a simple, real Covid-19 question. Why are fully vaccinated people treated the same as the unvaccinated? Everyone on the plane wears a mask and goes through the same mock social distancing. Everyone at a restaurant, office, concert, etc., does the same. The answer is at the heart of whether public policy in America will shift and allow us to crawl back into our lives.The biggest reason for treating vaxxed and unvaxxed people the same miserable way is the claim that vaccinated people can still get Covid enough to pass it on. Funny thing is you can actually "get" the measles even after being vaccinated. The vax is actually only 97 percent effective, similar to the Covid ones. But nobody talks about measles or demands we wear a mask to prevent their spread. We simply accept and deal with the risk.
There were 13 cases of measles in the United States in 2020.
It really is just about whether you prefer not wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, etc. to helping save lives.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2021 5:07 AM