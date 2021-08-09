ME, ME, ME:

I got dumped from my volunteer work at the Hawaiian Humane Society for choosing not to wear a mask outside while walking their dogs. Neither science, the CDC, nor the state requires a mask outdoors, and I'm fully vaccinated. Some staff bot saw my naked face and informed me of their "policy." I asked why they had such a nonsensical policy, and her only answer was "it is our policy." The conversation ended like an ever-growing percentage of conversations in America now end, with her saying, "Do I need to call security?" I didn't enjoy it, but I think she did.





I was left with no good to do this week, and a simple, real Covid-19 question. Why are fully vaccinated people treated the same as the unvaccinated? Everyone on the plane wears a mask and goes through the same mock social distancing. Everyone at a restaurant, office, concert, etc., does the same. The answer is at the heart of whether public policy in America will shift and allow us to crawl back into our lives.



