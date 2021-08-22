MAKE IT ORDERLY; THERE'S NO RUSH:

"America, with all its power and facilities... has failed to bring order to the airport. There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport," Taliban official Amir Khan Mutaqi said.





Britain's defence ministry said Sunday seven people had died in the crowds, without giving further details.





A journalist, who was among a group of other media workers and academics lucky enough to get to the airport on Sunday for a flight, described desperate scenes of people surrounding their bus on the way in.





"They were showing us their passports and shouting 'take us with you... please take us with you'," the journalist told AFP.





"The Taliban fighter in the truck ahead of us had to shoot in the air to make them go away."





Britain's Sky News on Saturday aired footage of at least three bodies covered in white tarpaulin outside the airport. It was not clear how they had died.





Reporter Stuart Ramsay, who was at the airport, called the deaths "inevitable" and said people were being "crushed", while others were "dehydrated and terrified".





The footage was the latest imagery of utter despair, after video of a baby being lifted over a wall at the airport and horror scenes of people hanging onto departing planes.





'Impossible' deadline





The United States, which has thousands of troops trying to secure the airport, has set a deadline to complete the evacuations by 31 August.





But there are up to 15,000 Americans and 50,000 to 60,000 Afghan allies who need to be evacuated, according to the Biden administration.



