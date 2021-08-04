August 4, 2021
LIKE A SNOWFLAKE IN THE SUN:
Defensive DeSantis Whines: 'I'm Sick Of The Judgmental Stuff' (David Badash, August 04 | 2021, Alternet)
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday, announcing he is "sick" of people's "judgmental" attitude toward those who, after months of vaccines being available, for free, and within five miles of the vast majority of Americans (and even available in-home for some,) have chosen to not get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus that's killed 629,927 Americans so far."We obviously have some people that are not vaccinated that have been admitted to hospitals. Are you going to sit there, are you going to sit there, and are you going to sit there and criticize, or we going to try to treat and try to help the folks? You know, I'm just sick of this judge - I'm sick of the judgment, the judgmental stuff on some of this stuff, nobody's trying to, to, to get ill here, okay?" DeSantis complained.
I'm old enough to remember when Republicans actually did judge people for behaviors that endangered themselves and their neighbors...
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 4, 2021 12:00 AM