LAST KIDS CHOSEN:

This wasn't the first time in Israel's short history that the Jewish state found itself outgunned. But this time, the men on the battlefield could look at their opponents and say, with confidence, "We have met the enemy, and he is us."





That's because, as Times of Israel reporter Amy Spiro tweeted, this particular conflict featured a team of 100% Americans facing a team of 80% Americans.





In case you haven't been paying attention, the combatants in question are the heroes of Team Israel, the unlikely baseball outfit that found its way into the exclusive six-team club that qualified for the Olympic games in Tokyo. Twenty of 24 players on the team are American born, and the rest of the squad made aliyah, just like me.





Also like me, these men live for baseball, and even though their Olympic dream turned out to fall a few innings short of a medal, the players on Team Israel drove me and many others in America and Israel to rethink our assumptions about who we are and where we belong.





I always knew I belonged on or near the diamond. I played softball in high school and college, and spent every free minute I had following Major League Baseball. Also the not-so-free minutes: After noticing my grades dropping from the fall to spring semester, my high school English teacher offered me my first "job" as sports editor of the high school student newspaper. My fandom lived on through my year studying abroad in Israel--I rarely brought my phone into the beit midrash while learning, but made an exception when Team Israel shocked the world by shining in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. I've been writing about baseball ever since, even presenting my independent research at Saberseminar, a baseball analytics conference, in the summer of 2019.





But as my senior year fall semester drew to a close, I realized that my love of baseball would soon have to square off against my other great love: Israel. On the one hand, I was ready to apply all the baseball knowledge I'd accumulated in a front-office analytics position, and imagined myself becoming part of a storied franchise and helping my team make it to the World Series. But I thought about my other lifelong fantasy, of living on a moshav and speaking Hebrew and immersing myself in a life of Jewish learning and practice. It was a tough call, but on the sixth night of Hanukkah last year, I boarded an El Al flight and landed as a newly minted Israeli citizen.





The baseball bug, of course, never went away. Struggling with time differences and technological hurdles, I continued to follow the sport even from far, far away, but it rarely felt the same. It's one thing to sit in Yankee Stadium and cheer with thousands of other fans; it's another to read a game summary on your phone while living in a country that hasn't even a single baseball stadium to behold. I was hardly alone in feeling this dissonance: Often, talking to fellow olim, the conversation would gravitate to favorite teams or the latest trade, with someone eventually saying something like, "man, I really wish we could go to a game soon."





And then came Team Israel's incredible Olympic run. For one thing, we olim cheered for these boys because they, too, had to go through the exact same process as us. The athletes who made aliyah to play on the team had to prove they had Jewish grandparents, had to fill out reams of byzantine forms, and had to locate the nearest post office, which isn't so easy when you're playing for minor league teams in the middle of nowhere. Even more meaningfully, they had to come to terms with what it meant to adopt Israel as their rightful home country and go from homegrown stars of America's pastime to oddball outsiders in a Mediterranean country where everyone adored soccer and no one would recognize a Jeter or a Judge even if they bumped into them strolling on the beach in Tel Aviv.



