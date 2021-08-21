KEEPING THE PRESSURE ON:

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie joined Instagram and used her first post to share a letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan.





In the letter Jolie posted on Friday, the Afghan girl spoke of her fears of living in the country, which has now been taken over by the Taliban.





"Before the Taliban came in [redacted], we all went to work, school... we all had rights, we was [sic] able to defend rights freely," the young girl's letter read.





"But when they came, we are all afraid of them, and we think all our dreams are gone," she continued.





Writing on Instagram, Jolie wrote: "This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely."





"So I've come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights," Jolie continued.