August 24, 2021
JAB-JAB, NOT JAW-JAW:
Big Majority Supports Mask And Vaccine Mandates As FDA Boosts Pfizer Jab (David Badash, August 24 | 2021, National Memo)
"As a fourth wave of the coronavirus surges, Americans by a wide margin say protecting the common good is more important than ensuring personal liberty when considering whether to require people to get a COVID-19 vaccination or wear a protective mask," USA Today reports."An overwhelming 72 -- 28 percent of those surveyed by USA Today and Ipsos called mask mandates 'a matter of health and safety,' not an infringement on personal liberty. By 61 percent -- 39 percent, they endorsed requiring vaccinations except for those with a medical or religious exemption."
