IT'S SO MUCH FUN WHEN ELITES TELL US NOT TO CONDESCEND TO TRUMPISTS...:

Vaccine skeptics and anti-maskers are instead sucking down horse paste -- the latest snake-oil "miracle cure" -- once they become sick with COVID-19, resulting in an increase in calls to poison control centers, the Daily Beast reported Friday.





The horse paste contains ivermectin, which is normally used to treat parasites in humans and livestock but is now being prescribed by quack doctors and promoted in online forums as the latest version of the Trumpian drug hydroxychloroquine.





One of the groups behind the ivermectin craze is America's Frontline Doctors, the Trump-promoted Texas group that includes accused Capitol insurrectionist Dr. Simone Gold and "alien DNA" specialist Dr. Stella Immanuel.





"Devotees have besieged pharmacists with prescriptions from shady online prescribers, forcing pharmacies to crack down and treat the antiparasitic drugs like opioids," the Daily Beast reports. "As human-approved ivermectin prescriptions have been harder to come by, enthusiasts have taken to raiding rural tractor supply stores in search of ivermectin horse paste (packed with 'apple flavor!') and weighed the benefits of taking ivermectin 'sheep drench' and a noromectin 'injection for swine and cattle.'"