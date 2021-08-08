IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:





The candidates who have won major Democratic primaries this year have tended to be very loyal to the Democratic Party.





Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee for governor in Virginia, is a former governor, national party chairman and fundraiser.





Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor in New York City, is a longtime borough president and former state senator.





Rep. Troy Carter, who won a special election in Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, was a longtime local official who had the backing of most members of Congress who endorsed.





In none of these elections did the candidates who were very critical of the party come close to winning:





A Democratic Socialist member got less than 5% of the vote in Virginia.





A progressive activist who likened her campaign to Bernie Sanders' in New York's mayoral race ended up with less than 5% of the vote.





The candidate backed by progressive media personalities such as Shaun King, who was quite critical of President Joe Biden during the 2020 primary, finished out of the runoff in Louisiana's special election.





And, of course, there was Turner. She voted for Biden but compared it to eating a bowl of human excrement. She couldn't even say whether she voted for Clinton in the 2016 general election.





What Turner didn't seem to realize or care about is that Democrats like their party leadership: Biden has a 90%+ approval rating among Democrats.