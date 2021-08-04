IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:

A major line of attack from Brown's supporters was that Turner had voted against the party platform as a delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Left unsaid was the fact that nearly one-quarter of all convention delegates also voted 'no' on the platform, and for the same avowed reason -- its failure to include a Medicare for All plank.





Scarcely mentioned in media coverage of this race is that Ohio has an open primary, and Republicans were publicly encouraged to cross over and vote in this district's Democratic primary. We may never know how many GOP voters took the emphatic advice from the likes of conservative Bill Kristol and voted for Brown to help keep Turner out of Congress.





"Reminder: Tuesday's Democratic primary is effectively the general election, and all registered voters can vote in the Democratic primary," Kristol tweeted on July 29. "Just request a Democratic ballot." After sending out a similar tweet on Sunday, he got more explicit via Twitter at dawn on Election Day: "To Akron, Beachwood, Cleveland, Shaker Heights, etc.: Today's OH-11 primary is in effect the general election. The choice is a radical leftist or a Biden Democrat, @ShontelMBrown. Any registered voter -- including independents & Republicans -- can request a Democratic primary ballot."





Prominent Republicans didn't only pitch in with targeted messaging. Some GOP-aligned donors kicked in big bucks, such as Donald Trump's billionaire pal Robert Kraft, owner of the NFL's New England Patriots, who personally maxed out at $5,800 to Brown's campaign and whose family gave a total of more than $20,000.





Tacitly aligned with the Republican likes of Kristol and Kraft in their zeal to boost Brown and defeat Turner was the leadership of the Congressional Black Caucus, augmented by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in Congress. Caucus leaders and Clyburn were busy traveling around Ohio's 11th congressional district last weekend, singing Brown's praises and aiming darts at Turner.





President Biden is popular in the district, and Brown's forces were intent on framing the choice as pro-Biden or anti-Biden. Days ago, Cleveland's CBS affiliate reported that the race "has largely come down to Brown, who has positioned herself as the 'Biden candidate,' and Turner, who has enjoyed the support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders." An NBC affiliate asserted that national media and outside groups had made the race "a contest between loyalty to President Biden's agenda and a more progressive wing of the party."





Turner's defeat is a victory for an array of wealthy individuals and corporations alarmed at her willingness to challenge such corporate powerhouses as Big Pharma, insurance firms and the fossil fuel industry. The relentless and often defamatory advertising barrage against Turner was mainly funded by huge contributions from such vested interests to two outfits, Democratic Majority for Israel and Pro-Israel America, which placed the attack ads.