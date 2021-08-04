August 4, 2021
IT'S NOT A pROGRESSIVE PARTY:
Establishment prevails as Brown beats Turner in Ohio special election (ALLY MUTNICK, 08/03/2021, Politico)
Brown's victory in the primary, which is tantamount to the general election in this deep-blue, Northeast Ohio seat, brings an end to a contentious summer of internecine squabbling for Democrats over the direction of their party with Joe Biden in the White House. The establishment forces leave the race with a blueprint for how to blunt progressive enthusiasm this cycle. But for the liberal wing, it's another setback after a series of losses in off-year races.
