August 27, 2021

IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Check Out The First 3D-Printed Steel Bridge Recently Unveiled In Europe (Jonathan Franklin, 8/27/21, NPR)

Following four years of planning and research, the world's first 3D printed footbridge recently opened to the public in Europe.

The almost 40-foot bridge, unveiled last month, was built by Dutch company MX3D and will serve as a "living laboratory" in Amsterdam's city center.

Researchers and engineers at Imperial College London were able to 3D-print the bridge -- which now serves pedestrians and cyclists crossing Amsterdam's Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal.

