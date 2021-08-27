IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Following four years of planning and research, the world's first 3D printed footbridge recently opened to the public in Europe.





The almost 40-foot bridge, unveiled last month, was built by Dutch company MX3D and will serve as a "living laboratory" in Amsterdam's city center.





Researchers and engineers at Imperial College London were able to 3D-print the bridge -- which now serves pedestrians and cyclists crossing Amsterdam's Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal.