August 27, 2021
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
Check Out The First 3D-Printed Steel Bridge Recently Unveiled In Europe (Jonathan Franklin, 8/27/21, NPR)
Following four years of planning and research, the world's first 3D printed footbridge recently opened to the public in Europe.The almost 40-foot bridge, unveiled last month, was built by Dutch company MX3D and will serve as a "living laboratory" in Amsterdam's city center.Researchers and engineers at Imperial College London were able to 3D-print the bridge -- which now serves pedestrians and cyclists crossing Amsterdam's Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2021 6:25 PM