IT'S A PURITAN NATION:
Infrastructure Bill Would Require Alcohol Monitors for All New Cars (Jack McEvoy, August 4, 2021, Free Beacon)
The bipartisan infrastructure bill includes a provision that would require auto manufacturers to equip "advanced alcohol monitoring systems" in all new cars.Buried in the massive proposal--which is already longer than 2,700 pages--is a section titled, "ADVANCED IMPAIRED DRIVING TECHNOLOGY," which mandates new vehicles include "a system that ... passively and accurately detect[s] whether the blood alcohol concentration of a driver of a motor vehicle is equal to or greater than the blood alcohol concentration" of .08, in which case the system would "prevent or limit motor vehicle operation." Automobile manufacturers would have a three-year grace period to comply with the regulation.
They need to test for dope too.
