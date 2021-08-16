August 16, 2021
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
The day wind and solar nearly met 100 per cent of demand in Victoria (Giles Parkinson, 16 August 2021, Renew Economy)
Daniel Westerman, the new head of the Australian Energy Market Operator, wants to get the Australian grid ready for the occasions it will need to accommodate 100 per cent penetration of wind and solar.Westerman says he needs that to be in place by 2025, and on Sunday we got more insight into just how urgent it is when the amount of available wind and solar generation in Victoria was enough to meet more than 99 per cent of the state's demand.And it might well have done so if it weren't for the mostly voluntary curtailment by a whole host of wind and solar farms that decided to scale back production as wholesale electricity prices fell below zero.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 16, 2021 12:00 AM
« SHIFTING THE SALAFI FROM THE fAR WAR TO THE nEAR WAR WAS THE POINT: | Main | WARM UP THAT NOBEL PRIZE: »