IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:

Daniel Westerman, the new head of the Australian Energy Market Operator, wants to get the Australian grid ready for the occasions it will need to accommodate 100 per cent penetration of wind and solar.





Westerman says he needs that to be in place by 2025, and on Sunday we got more insight into just how urgent it is when the amount of available wind and solar generation in Victoria was enough to meet more than 99 per cent of the state's demand.



