"IT CAN'T BE A COUP; WE'RE CLOWNS!":

"December 28th. Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist who works at the Justice Department, circulates a letter," said Burnett. "This calls on Georgia to convene a special legislative session to look into, quote, 'irregularities' in the 2020 election. The letter falsely claims that the DOJ identified, quote, 'Significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the state of Georgia.' End quote. That is a complete lie. The Department of Justice had not identified that. It's a lie."



