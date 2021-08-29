



A new UN report has documented the killing of 55 Palestinians in the West Bank by Israeli forces so far this year and reported that they were all killed with live ammunition.





The report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also said that between 10-23 August, 221 Palestinians across the West Bank were injured by Israeli fire.





"Of those injured, three Palestinians were shot with live ammunition, 28 with rubber bullets, and the rest were mainly treated for tear gas inhalation or physical assault," the report said.





"In addition to the 221 injured directly by Israeli forces, 23 were injured in Beita, either while running away from Israeli forces or in circumstances that could not be verified," it continued.





Furthermore, during the same reporting period, 32 Palestinian-owned structures were destroyed, bringing the current total for 2021, to 624.





Of those destroyed structures, 527 were located in Area C, while the remaining 97 were in East Jerusalem.





The demolition of Palestinian-owned structures resulted in the displacement of 47 Palestinians, bringing the current Area C total for 2021 to 733.