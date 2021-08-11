"I'M AFRAID OF THE [WEST], CAN'T SLEEP AT NIGHT":

China will ban karaoke songs that contain "harmful content" at entertainment venues, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported Tuesday.





The Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism will create a "blacklist" to outlaw karaoke songs it deems a threat to society, Xinhua said.





The "blacklist" includes content that threatens national unity, sovereignty or territorial integrity as well as songs that violate state religious policies by propagating cults or superstitions.





Songs that encourage illegal activities such as gambling and drugs will also be banned, according to the ministry.