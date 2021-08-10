August 10, 2021
IF YOU WON'T FIGHT FOR IT, IT'S NOT A NATION:
Biden says Afghans must 'fight for themselves' as Taliban advances, does not regret U.S. withdrawal (Amanda Macias, 8/10/21, CNBC)
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he does not regret his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that effectively ends America's longest war."Look, we spent over a trillion dollars over twenty years, we trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces," Biden told reporters at the White House."Afghan leaders have to come together," Biden said. "They've got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation."
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 10, 2021 6:39 PM