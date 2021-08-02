HOW TO BE AN ANTI-RACIST:

For the first time, scientists have shown that a new kind of genetic engineering can crash populations of malaria-spreading mosquitoes.





In the landmark study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, researchers placed the genetically modified mosquitoes in a special laboratory that simulated the conditions in sub-Saharan Africa, where they spread the deadly disease.





The male mosquitoes were engineered with a sequence of DNA known as a "gene drive" that can rapidly transmit a deleterious mutation that essentially wipes out populations of the insects.





The goal is to create a powerful new tool to fight malaria, which remains one of the world's most terrible scourges.





"Our study is the first [that] could show that gene-drive technology works under ecologically challenging conditions," said Ruth Müller, an entomologist who led the research at Polo GGB, a high-security lab in Terni, Italy. "This is the big breakthrough that we made with our study."



