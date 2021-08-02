August 2, 2021
HOW TO BE AN ANTI-RACIST:
How An Altered Strand Of DNA Can Cause Malaria-Spreading Mosquitoes To Self-Destruct (Rob Stein, 7/28/21, NPR)
For the first time, scientists have shown that a new kind of genetic engineering can crash populations of malaria-spreading mosquitoes.In the landmark study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications, researchers placed the genetically modified mosquitoes in a special laboratory that simulated the conditions in sub-Saharan Africa, where they spread the deadly disease.The male mosquitoes were engineered with a sequence of DNA known as a "gene drive" that can rapidly transmit a deleterious mutation that essentially wipes out populations of the insects.The goal is to create a powerful new tool to fight malaria, which remains one of the world's most terrible scourges."Our study is the first [that] could show that gene-drive technology works under ecologically challenging conditions," said Ruth Müller, an entomologist who led the research at Polo GGB, a high-security lab in Terni, Italy. "This is the big breakthrough that we made with our study."This research is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is a sponsor of NPR and this blog.
What is the mortality rate of malaria? (Thomas E Herchline, MD; Chief Editor: Michael Stuart Bronze, MD more, Jun 03, 2020, Medscape)
Internationally, malaria is responsible for approximately 1-3 million deaths per year. Of these deaths, the overwhelming majority are in children aged 5 years or younger, and 80-90% of the deaths each year are in rural sub-Saharan Africa.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 2, 2021 12:00 AM