HOW MUCH WAS THE MARKETING FIRM BEING PAID TO MESS THIS UP THIS BADLY?





When the Cleveland Indians announced their name change last week, the move was met with a mixed reaction among baseball fans. It also raised a red flag with a local roller derby team named the... Cleveland Guardians.





That could spell trouble for the baseball club, as their neighbors on skates are the owners of the clevelandguardians.com domain, as well as social media monikers it might be interested in -- @ClevelandGuardians on Instagram and Facebook.





Using @Guardians is not an option either, as the handle is owned by Disney and its "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.