August 21, 2021
HOW DOES PRETENDING TO BE A COW OWN THE LIBS?:
Mississippi officials warn against using livestock ivermectin to prevent COVID-19 after rise in poison control calls (Meredith Deliso, August 20, 2021, ABC News)
Mississippi's poison control center has seen an increase in calls of people taking ivermectin, including versions of the deworming drug intended for livestock, to treat or prevent COVID-19, according to state health officials.The Mississippi Health Department took to social media Friday to issue a warning about the phenomenon, which has been reported throughout the pandemic."Do not use ivermectin products made for animals," it said in a Facebook post.
