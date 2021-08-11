August 11, 2021
HOODS, BUT NO MASKS!
If These 13 States Were Countries They'd Rank Among The Worst Covid Outbreaks In The World (Robert Hart, 8/11/21, Forbes)
When considered alongside countries, U.S. states make up five of the eight worst outbreaks in the world, which are in: Louisiana, Georgia, Botswana, Florida (93 cases per 100,000 people), Mississippi (89), Cuba (78), Arkansas (77) and Alabama (68), excluding countries with very small population sizes.Casting a wider net reveals a majority of the world's 20 worst outbreaks to be in 13 U.S. states, including South Carolina (55 cases per 100,000 people), Oklahoma (51), Tennessee (49), the state of Georgia (48), Kentucky (48), Missouri (47), Texas (43) and North Carolina (43).
August 11, 2021 6:26 PM