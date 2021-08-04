HOLA, GUNWALKER:

Mexico sued leading gun manufacturers in Massachusetts federal court on Wednesday, alleging they are "actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico."





The lawsuit names among others Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Century Arms, Colt, Glock and Ruger. Their guns are the ones most often recovered in Mexico, according to the complaint from the Mexican government. It also lists Barrett, "whose .50 caliber sniper rifle is a weapon of war prized by the drug cartels," and the Boston-area wholesaler "Interstate Arms," which sells the guns of all but one of the companies.