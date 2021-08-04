HE SHOULDN'T HAVE TO WIN THE PRESIDENCY FROM PRISON:

The Hamas movement insists on giving imprisoned Fatah Central Committee member Marwan Barghouti priority in any potential prisoner swap deal with Israel.





As soon as the latest war on the Gaza Strip ended May 21, Egypt launched indirect talks between Hamas and Israel to advance a long-term truce between the two parties and discuss mechanisms for the reconstruction of Gaza and a prisoner swap deal.





On July 27, Israel's Channel 12 quoted a Palestinian source as saying Hamas proposed, through Egyptian mediation, an offer to release two prisoners, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayeed -- whom Hamas has said are soldiers and Israel says are civilians -- in a first stage. The second stage would involve two missing Israeli soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, whom Israel claims were killed in Gaza. Under the deal, Hamas, which has called the missing soldiers prisoners, would release them (or their bodies, as the case may be) in exchange for Barghouti's freedom. Israel has yet to reply to the offer.



